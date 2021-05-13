TagCoin Trading Down 43.5% This Week (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. TagCoin has a market cap of $159,600.61 and approximately $326.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.93 or 1.00515453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00221607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004317 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

