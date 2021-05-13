Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.87. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.