Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

