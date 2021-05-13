Tapmydata 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259,243.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $259,243.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.71 or 0.00730667 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.43 or 0.01820922 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

