Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

TRGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,214. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,528. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

