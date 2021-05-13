Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Target by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.37. 30,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,989. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.85.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

