TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,732. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

