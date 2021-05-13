TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,938 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 5.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.99% of SL Green Realty worth $48,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 331.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 8,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

