TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys 303,830 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,830 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062,625. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

