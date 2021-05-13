TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 69,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

