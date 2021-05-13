TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 227.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,600 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Azul stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,066. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.