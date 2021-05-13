TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,400 shares during the period. Puxin comprises 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 2.58% of Puxin worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Puxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Puxin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Puxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NEW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.85. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.