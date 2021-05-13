TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $9.33 Million Stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960,000 shares during the quarter. LAIX accounts for 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 7.52% of LAIX worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LAIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE LAIX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 272,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. LAIX Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX).

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.