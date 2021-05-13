TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 175.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,315. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $477,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

