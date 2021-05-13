TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $2.05 Million in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,716. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Truist boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

