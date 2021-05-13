TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $4.35 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. The Chemours makes up about 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Chemours at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,927,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 4,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

