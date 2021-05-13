TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $4.69 Million in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 196,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. Youdao makes up approximately 0.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAO. Macquarie lifted their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

