TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $6.41 Million in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. iQIYI accounts for 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ remained flat at $$13.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 114,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,819,348. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

