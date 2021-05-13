TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $264.28 Million Investment in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,248,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,279,000. Cloopen Group makes up about 29.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 12.04% of Cloopen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:RAAS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 2,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

