TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases 159,300 Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Phoenix New Media worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FENG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

