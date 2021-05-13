TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

