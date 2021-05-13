TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 1,261,100 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,100 shares during the quarter. Lufax comprises about 4.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lufax worth $43,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lufax by 33.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lufax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 37,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,637. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

