TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 274,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

