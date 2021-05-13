TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 400,000 Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. LightInTheBox comprises approximately 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.91% of LightInTheBox worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LITB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 256,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.70. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

LightInTheBox Profile

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.