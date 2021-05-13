TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 66,751 Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,751 shares during the period. Yunji comprises 2.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 5.09% of Yunji worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,843. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Yunji Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

