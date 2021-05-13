TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 810,000 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,389,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,000 shares during the period. So-Young International comprises 12.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 10.53% of So-Young International worth $112,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SY. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

SY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,734. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

