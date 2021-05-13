TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,592,555. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

