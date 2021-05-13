TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 66,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

