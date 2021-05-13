TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins Acquires 11,500 Shares

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 206,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,368. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.