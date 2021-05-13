TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins Acquires 11,500 Shares

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 206,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,368. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.11.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
