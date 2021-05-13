TD Securities Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYUF. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

