TD Securities Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.78.

INE stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 453,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

