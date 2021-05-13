TD Securities Raises Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.76% from the stock’s current price.

SISXF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Savaria has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.