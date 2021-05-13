TD Securities Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.53 on Thursday, reaching C$217.61. The stock had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$220.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

