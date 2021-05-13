TD Securities Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 9,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.