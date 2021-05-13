TE-FOOD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

