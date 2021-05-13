TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,127.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $104,913.68 and $5,127.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.76 or 0.01434055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

