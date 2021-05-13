TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $685.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.23 million to $736.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

