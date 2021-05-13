TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $137,900.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.

TELA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

