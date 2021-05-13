TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 2,893 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00.

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 38,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

