TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $2,816.02.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 38,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.