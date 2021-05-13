TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 61,589 shares of company stock worth $824,091 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.