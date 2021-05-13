Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $682.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.10 million. Teleflex posted sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.13 and a 200-day moving average of $396.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

