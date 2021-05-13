Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TELDF. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

