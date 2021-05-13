Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Telos stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

