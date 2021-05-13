Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $140.15 on Thursday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.