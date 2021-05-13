Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE:TPX opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

