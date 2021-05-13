Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $262.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 36527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

A number of analysts have commented on TEG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The stock has a market cap of £174.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.20.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

