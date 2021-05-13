Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,989,000.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 553,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

