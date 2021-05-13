Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,103.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00086569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01037761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00067179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00110513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,424 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,424 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.