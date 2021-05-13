TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $257,968.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00577251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00190501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00263522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004542 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,218,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,141,208 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

